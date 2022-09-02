INTERVIEW: Japan to Help Unification Church Victims with Existing Legal System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan will offer relief to victims of the Unification Church cult within the existing legal framework, Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi said in a recent interview.

At a time when problems caused by the religious group, including "mind control" and "spiritual sales," are attracting renewed public attention, Hanashi said, "We will utilize the current legal systems."

"We can introduce victims to lawyers through the Japan Legal Support Center if they have suffered huge losses and want to recover them," he said.

Also noting that there are issues involving children of church members, such as abuse and parental rights, Hanashi underscored the importance of the welfare ministry and other relevant government ministries and agencies communicating with each other to give advice to victims.

"We will thoroughly monitor the extent of damage during the intensive consultation period starting shortly," he added.

