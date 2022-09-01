Jan.-June Births in Japan Hit Record Low below 400,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of babies born in Japan in January-June fell by 20,087 from a year earlier to 384,942, hitting the lowest level since 2000 and standing below 400,000 for the first time on record, a preliminary health ministry report has shown.

The decline is believed to reflect people tending to avoid marriage and pregnancy due to uncertainties about the future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monthly number of births grew from a year before in January but decreased from February to June.

The number of couples who got married in the first half of the year edged up by 243 to 265,593.

The first-half number of deaths came to 777,213, up 48,269, with the country facing a natural population decline, or the number of deaths minus that of births, of 392,271.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]