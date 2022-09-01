Japan Conducts Quake Drill on Disaster Prevention Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, on the country's Disaster Prevention Day on Thursday, conducted a comprehensive disaster prevention drill to prepare for a possible huge earthquake at the Nankai Trough in the Pacific.

The drill was held under the assumption that a 9.1-magnitude earthquake occurred off the southern coast of Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, at around 7:10 a.m. (10:10 p.m. Wednesday GMT), measuring 7, the highest on the country's seismic intensity scale, in a wide range of areas from the Tokai central region to the Kyushu southwestern region.

"A massive tsunami is expected to reach shores, causing tremendous damage," Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura reported online to an emergency response headquarters headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "We ask for full support," the governor stressed.

"To minimize the damage, the government will send as many personnel and as much supplies and equipment as possible from all over the country," Kishida replied.

After the headquarters' meeting, Kishida held a mock press conference to announce the declaration of an emergency based on the basic law on disaster countermeasures.

