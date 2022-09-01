Toyota to "Sack" Actor Kagawa after Sexual Assault Report

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> will terminate its contract with Japanese actor Teruyuki Kagawa, who has appeared in its television commercials, following a media report on his alleged sexual assault, it was learned Thursday.

The leading Japanese automaker will not renew the contract when it expires at the end of December, company officials said. The company has already pulled the commercials featuring Kagawa.

Kagawa, 56, apologized last week for the scandal, in which he was reported by a weekly magazine to have sexually assaulted a woman.

Kagawa has been serving as editor-in-chief of "Toyota Times," Toyota's public relations website, including interviewing Toyota President Akio Toyoda, since it was launched in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc., or TBS, said the same day that it will remove Kagawa from the role of a host in its weekday morning information program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]