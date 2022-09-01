Japan to Resume Nuclear Fuel Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to resume domestic production of nuclear fuel after a four-year break, as Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Co. began preparations for the move, it was learned Thursday.

The country's three nuclear fuel producers have been suspending the production since December 2018 as it took time for them to comply with new standards set by the Nuclear Regulation Authority. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> unit is the first that has cleared the new standards.

The resumption comes as Japan seeks to increase the use of nuclear power plants.

Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel processes uranium to create fuel for pressurized water reactors, which are commonly found in western Japan.

It filed for NRA screening in January 2014 and received the green light Aug. 19 this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]