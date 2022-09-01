Japan's New Coronavirus Cases Down by 71,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus cases in Japan stood at 149,906 on Thursday, down some 71,000 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell 36 from Wednesday to 555, while 306 sufferers died.

In Tokyo, new cases declined 8,678 from a weak earlier to 14,451, with 34 patients, up one from the previous day, in sever conditions under the metropolitan government's criteria.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital slid 35.4 pct from Aug. 25 to 15,051.6.

