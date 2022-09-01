Japan to Simplify COVID-19 Airport Quarantine Procedures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it will revamp its COVID-19 airport quarantine system to allow arrivals from abroad to complete necessary procedures only with smartphones or other devices.

The government aims to put the revamped system into service around mid-September.

Currently, people arriving from abroad can register information about COVID-19 vaccination certificates and others on the MySOS website or app beforehand, making it unnecessary to submit paper documents at airport quarantine.

But documents related to passport information are the exception. The papers need to be scanned at airports upon entry into Japan.

The revamped system will allow passengers to register all information necessary for airport quarantine procedures in advance. Those who have registered the information will only need to show a quick response, or QR, code at airports.

