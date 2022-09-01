Insurers in Japan to Narrow Scope of COVID-19 Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Life Insurance Association of Japan urged its members Thursday to consider limiting the scope of policyholders eligible to receive COVID-19 hospitalization benefits.

Member insurers are free to set their own standards for payouts, but many are expected to make the recommended change as early as this month.

The move reflects the health ministry's shift to requiring detailed infection reports only on cases involving people with high risks of developing severe symptoms.

The association said that payments should be limited to those who were aged 65 or older, those who needed hospitalization, those who needed therapeutic drugs or supplementary oxygen and those who were pregnant.

"We will continue to play our role in helping people suffering from disease, based on the insurance system's original significance in society," the association said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]