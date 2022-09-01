G-20 Digital Ministers Also Fail to Adopt Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Digital ministers of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies failed to adopt a joint statement at their meeting in Indonesia on Thursday.

Like recent international gatherings including the G-20 climate summit on Wednesday, the digital summit, held on the island of Bali, broke down over whether to include a clause criticizing Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, officials with access to the Bali meeting said.

At an online press conference after the meeting, Japanese digital transformation minister Taro Kono said participants understood "to a certain extent" the importance of "data free flow with trust," a concept proposed by Japan.

DFFT would be a key topic at a meeting of the digital and technology ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies that will be chaired by Japan next year.

