Japan April-June GDP Growth to Be Revised Up to 2.9 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Revised Japanese government data, due out Thursday, are expected to show that the country's real gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 pct in April-June, according to private think tanks.

The average estimate among 10 private-sector think tanks is higher than the 2.2 pct growth in the government's preliminary report released last month.

The think tanks project an upswing in capital spending, following the release of corporate financial statement statistics for April-June by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

According to the average estimate by the 10 think tanks, the revised GDP report is expected to show a 1.7 pct rise in capital spending, up from 1.4 pct in the preliminary report.

The think tanks project on average a 1.3 pct climb in public investments, up from 0.9 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]