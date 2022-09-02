Japan to Oblige Hospitals to Secure Enough Beds during Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government in a meeting of its novel coronavirus response headquarters on Friday approved a set of measures to prepare for a further spread of the coronavirus.

Under the measures, designated hospitals providing advanced treatment and medical institutions at the heart of regional healthcare communities will be required to provide medical treatment for infectious diseases and secure related hospital beds during the spread of such diseases.

For hospitals that fail to meet the requirement, the country will establish penal regulations.

Privately-run hospitals will be asked to help with such efforts.

The changes will be included in a draft revision of the infectious disease prevention law to be submitted at an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, this autumn.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]