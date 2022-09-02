Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Closer Cooperation over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Top national security officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Thursday to boost cooperation to maintain the peace and stability of mainly the Korean Peninsula, amid concerns over North Korea possibly conducting its seventh nuclear test.

According to the South Korean presidential office, Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Kim Sung-han, head of South Korea's National Security Office, held a meeting in Hawaii.

It was the first time for the three to meet in person since the inauguration of the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in May this year.

The top national security officials shared their views on the situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and international affairs, and had an in-depth discussion on the future of trilateral cooperation, the presidential office said.

The three also discussed cooperation in the economic security field, which includes cutting-edge technologies and supply chains.

