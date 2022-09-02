Japan's New Coronavirus Cases Down by 64,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 128,728 new coronavirus cases Friday, down by some 64,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients across the country fell by 16 from Thursday to 539, the health ministry said.

New COVID-19 fatalities came to 291, including 30 in Tokyo and 27 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Beginning Friday, the northeastern prefecture of Akita changed its reporting system, in order to log COVID-19 deaths even without the consent of bereaved families, reporting a total of 56 fatalities for July and August.

Tokyo reported 12,413 new infection cases, down by some 6,000 from a week before.

