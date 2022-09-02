Tokyo Confirms 12,413 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 12,413 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, down by some 6,000 from a week before, while 30 new fatalities were confirmed among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 35.4 pct to 14,193, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 34, unchanged from Thursday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]