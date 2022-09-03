G-20 Energy Ministers Also Fail to Adopt Joint Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Energy ministers of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies ended their meeting Friday without adopting a joint statement.

At a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, the G-20 ministers discussed measures to ensure global energy security, shaken by Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. But no joint statement was issued apparently because of a divide between Russia and Western countries.

The G-20 also failed to adopt joint statements at recent meetings of their environmental and digital affairs ministers.

In an online press conference after Friday's meeting, Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that many G-20 members criticized Russia for invading Ukraine.

But the G-20 agreed to "work together to address" the tense energy situation, according to Nishimura.

