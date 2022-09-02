Japan LDP to Delay Report on Ties with Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will delay the release of results of investigations into relations between its lawmakers and the religious group known as the Unification Church, an executive said Friday.

"We won't be able to release the results in the first half of next week," the senior member said. "We will strive to publish them by within next week at the earliest."

The results were initially expected to be disclosed Tuesday.

Some opposition party members are calling for holding an off-session parliamentary meeting to discuss the planned state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after examining the results of the LDP investigations.

The delay may lead to the postponement of the off-session meeting, currently expected to take place next week.

