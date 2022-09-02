Japanese Actor Furuya Dies at 78

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Ikko Furuya, known for his role as detective Kosuke Kindaichi in television dramas, died at a Tokyo hospital Aug. 23. He was 78.

The actor's management agency announced his death Friday.

With a real name of Kazuyuki Furuya, he was born in Tokyo and joined Haiyuza Theatre Company after entering its training school at age 20, when he was a university student.

After performing in stage plays, he made forays into films and television dramas.

His popularity surged as he played the role of Kosuke Kindaichi, sporting long hair and clad in kimono and hakama clothing, in the "Seishi Yokomizo series" drama series, which began in 1977, and the following "Kosuke Kindaichi series."

