Memorial Service Held in Quake-Hit Hokkaido Town

Atsuma, Hokkaido, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido, Saturday for the 44 victims of a powerful earthquake that hit the northernmost Japan prefecture nearly four years ago.

Some 80 participants, including bereaved family members, attended the ceremony, where they prayed for the victims and renewed their pledge to rebuild the town.

"We'll carry out reconstruction for everyone as a 'town that never gives up,'" Atsuma Mayor Shoichiro Miyasaka said in a speech at the ceremony after the participants offered a silent prayer.

Speaking at the ceremony as the representative of the bereaved family members, Kiyoto Nakamura, who lost his parents in the quake, said in tears: "We're getting back to normal, but I wish my parents were still alive. I want to live a normal life, as my parents did."

The quake occurred at 3:07 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2018, registering up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

