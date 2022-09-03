Japanese Artist's N.Y. Mural Calling for Road Safety

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--A mural drawn by a Japanese artist on a building by the road with heavy traffic near the U.N. headquarters in New York is calling for the prevention of traffic accidents.

Artworks of Dragon76, the 45-year-old New York-based artist, usually feature coexistence of races and others. The United Nations highly evaluates and supports his creations as part of efforts to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals.

His mural in New York, titled "Road Safety," is some 480 square meters and depicts a near future in which a driver and two pedestrians are using the road safely.

It took Dragon76 about a week to finish the mural, which includes a message calling for people not to drink and drive.

This is his second SDG-related project after the mural he created in Houston, Texas, last year, for hunger eradication. The previous mural is 15 meters tall and 76 meters long and is more than twice larger than the New York mural.

