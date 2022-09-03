Ex-Tokyo Games Executive Allegedly Gave Favors to Kadokawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery scandal over the Games, is suspected of having given favors to Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468> as well in the selection of sponsors for the sport event, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

A consulting company headed by an acquaintance of Takahashi, 78, received about 70 million yen from Kadokawa, the sources said.

Public prosecutors have questioned Kadokawa executives on a voluntary basis, suspecting that part of the money was funneled to Takahashi, the sources said.

Takahashi was arrested last month for allegedly receiving 51 million yen in bribes from Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> in return for giving favors to the Japanese apparel company over the selection of Tokyo Games sponsors.

Kadokawa signed a Tokyo Games official supporter contract as a book and magazine publishing service company in April 2019. Later, it concluded a sports business consulting contract with the consulting firm headed by Takahashi's acquaintance, who was once an executive at advertising company Dentsu Inc. Kadokawa paid about 70 million yen to the consulting firm.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]