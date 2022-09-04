Experts Differ over Social Media Use by Japan Imperial Family

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Experts show different views over the proposed use of social media to send out information on Japan's Imperial Family.

Some experts think that the use of social media is expected to strengthen the Imperial Family's ability to disseminate information, while others express concerns that the family could come under fire with its posts.

Naotaka Kimizuka, professor of British political and diplomatic history at Kanto Gakuin University in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, who is a longtime advocate of social media use by the Imperial Family, said that it is the world's only major royal family that has yet to use social media.

The Imperial Household Agency has focused only on its webpage and neglected to disclose information actively, Kimizuka said. "It's too late, but it's good to start."

The British royal family started stepping up public relations activity as its public support dwindled after Princess Diana died following a car crash in 1997, according to Kimizuka.

