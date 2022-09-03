Japan Confirms 123,100 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 123,100 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of nearly 57,000 from a week earlier.

The number of patients with severe symptoms dropped by 33 from Friday to 506, while 288 new deaths linked to COVID-17 were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 12,561 new cases were confirmed, a decline of about 4,500 from a week earlier. Twenty-seven new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 35 pct from a week before to 13,540.9. There were 32 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of two from Friday.

