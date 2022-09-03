Ex-Tokyo Games Executive Allegedly Gave Favors to Kadokawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery scandal over the Games, is suspected of having given favors to Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468> as well in the selection of sponsors for the sport event, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

A consulting company headed by an acquaintance of Takahashi, 78, received about 70 million yen in consulting fees from Kadokawa, the sources said, adding that part of the money was allegedly funneled to Takahashi.

Public prosecutors have questioned Kadokawa executives involved in businesses related to the Tokyo Games. Kadokawa said Saturday that the company is fully cooperating with the investigation by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on a voluntary basis.

Takahashi was arrested last month for allegedly receiving 51 million yen in bribes from Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> in return for giving favors to the Japanese apparel company over the selection of Tokyo Games sponsors.

Kadokawa signed a Tokyo Games official supporter contract as a book and magazine publishing service company in April 2019. Immediately after that, it concluded a contract with the consulting firm headed by Takahashi's acquaintance, who was once an executive at advertising company Dentsu Inc.

