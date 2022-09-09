Japan Food Makers Aiming to Benefit from Lower Rice Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese food makers are launching products to help people easily make dishes that go well with rice, a staple food in the nation, at a time when prices of the grain are on the decline in contrast to rising prices of wheat and other food items.

In anticipation of higher demand for rice on the back of its falling prices, these companies are trying to catch the hearts of consumers who are tightening their purse strings amid a series of price hikes for foods, including flour-based products, and other goods, partly blamed on the yen's ongoing weakness and the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ajinomoto Co. <2802> has rolled out new products from its signature "Cook Do" Chinese-style premixed sauce series. The new items are for making a bowl of rice topped with stir-fried meat and vegetables, including a Shanghai-style sour-sweet sauce for pork and vegetables such as bok choy, a type of Chinese leaf vegetable.

"We carefully tried to achieve high qualities that go well with rice," an Ajinomoto official involved in developing the new items said of the thickness and taste of the products.

The premixed sauce products allow people to cook authentic and nutritious Chinese food in a frying pan, according to the official.

