Japan Confirms 107,803 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 107,803 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a decrease of about 49,900 from a week before.
The number of severely ill patients rose by 17 from Saturday to 523, while 216 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.
In Tokyo, 9,635 new cases were confirmed, a decline of about 6,200 from a week before. There were 31 newly confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital dropped 35.2 pct from a week earlier to 12,655.3. There were 35 patients with severe symptoms, an increase of three from Saturday.
