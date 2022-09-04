Japan Confirms 107,803 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 107,803 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a decrease of about 49,900 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients rose by 17 from Saturday to 523, while 216 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

In Tokyo, 9,635 new cases were confirmed, a decline of about 6,200 from a week before. There were 31 newly confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital dropped 35.2 pct from a week earlier to 12,655.3. There were 35 patients with severe symptoms, an increase of three from Saturday.

