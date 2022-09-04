Kishida Vows to Adopt Measures to Combat High Prices Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that his government will adopt additional measures to combat rising prices on Friday.

"We'll continue to work on measures to ease burden from oil for fuel and stabilize electricity and gas prices," Kishida told reporters during a trip to the city of Niigata, central Japan.

The government plans to continue providing refineries with subsidies aimed at lowering retail gasoline prices even after the current program expires at the end of this month.

"A framework will be maintained," Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said on television, referring to the subsidy program.

Kishida said the government will keep prices for imported wheat sold to millers in Japan unchanged beyond September. "We'll contain a rise in noodle and bread prices," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]