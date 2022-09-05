Kishida Not Planning to Attend Japan-China Anniversary Event
Niigata, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is not planning to attend a public-private event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan-China diplomatic ties on Sept. 29.
"At the moment, I have no plans to attend" the event, which will be held in Tokyo on the anniversary, Kishida told reporters during a trip to the city of Niigata, central Japan, on Sunday.
The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and a group promoting Japan-China friendship are among the organizers of the event.
