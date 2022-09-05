Bereaved Families Sue Local Govts over Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Numazu, Shizuoka Pref., Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved families of victims of a deadly mudslide in the city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, in July last year sued the central Japan city and prefecture Monday over the disaster.

The lawsuit was filed by 113 plaintiffs, including the families, with the Numazu branch of Shizuoka District Court to demand 6.4 billion yen in damages, claiming that the local governments were negligent in dealing with an artificial soil mound from which the mudslide started.

The mudslide occurred after the soil mound built on high ground collapsed following heavy rain, leaving 27 people dead and one missing.

In 2007, a property management company in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, a Shizuoka neighbor, reported to Atami in writing its plan to create the soil mound, according to the plaintiffs' petition.

The plaintiffs claim that the city accepted the report although the company left blank the section on disaster prevention measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]