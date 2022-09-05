Japan to Join Advanced N-Reactor Project in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The British government has selected a Japan-Britain team including the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) to develop high temperature gas reactors, which are highly anticipated next-generation nuclear reactors.

The Japanese government-backed agency will work together with Britain's National Nuclear Laboratory and nuclear company Jacobs to build a demonstration high temperature gas reactor by the early 2030s.

This is one of the six cutting-edge nuclear technology projects across Britain receiving the British government's funding as part of its 385-million-pound Advanced Nuclear Fund. About 500,000 pounds will go to the Japan-Britain project, according to an announcement by the British government.

The JAEA will leverage its technology acquired through the operations of its High Temperature Engineering Test Reactor (HTTR) in the design, construction and operations of high temperature gas reactors in Britain.

The HTTR is an experimental high temperature gas reactor in the town of Oarai in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan.

