Japan Logs 927,664 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 927,664 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by 418,013 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 19,478,697 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most new weekly cases, with 88,587, followed by Osaka, western Japan, with 72,926, Aichi, central Japan, with 64,629, and Hyogo, adjacent to Osaka, with 44,862.

Japan's death toll among COVID-19 patients totaled 41,112, up by 1,991 from a week before.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]