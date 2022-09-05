Ad Agency Daiko Raided over Tokyo Games Bribery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors raided Daiko Advertising Inc.'s headquarters Monday over a bribery case involving a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched the major Japanese ad agency's headquarters in the western city of Osaka and the company's Tokyo office on suspicion of bribe-giving, believing that Haruyuki Takahashi, the 78-year-old former member of the Tokyo Games organizing committee's executive board, had received money for mediating between Daiko and another ad agency Dentsu Inc., which was the exclusive marketing agency for the Tokyo Games.

The special squad is conducting investigations into the bribery case, suspecting Takahashi had received a large amount of money in return for connecting multiple companies, including apparel maker Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> and publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468>, to the organizing committee and Dentsu.

In April 2014, the organizing committee designated Dentsu as the Tokyo Games exclusive marketing agency responsible for soliciting sponsors for the sporting events. Dentsu outsourced part of its operations to other ad agencies, including Daiko, which covered the service sector, according to informed sources.

Takahashi, who had worked at Dentsu, is suspected of receiving cash from Daiko through a consulting firm headed by an acquaintance in 2018 or later in return for asking Dentsu to outsource some sponsor-soliciting work to Daiko.

