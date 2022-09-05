Russian, Chinese Warships Fire Machine Guns in Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Six Russian and Chinese naval vessels have fired machine guns in the Sea of Japan about 190 kilometers to the west of Hokkaido's Cape Kamui, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

The firing, which took place in waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, seems to be part of the Vostok large-scale military exercises that Russia is conducting in its Far Eastern region.

"We'll monitor the movements of the vessels closely with grave concern and conduct vigilance and surveillance flawlessly," Matsuno told a press conference.

Matsuno also said it is very disappointing that the Russian military conducted part of the military drills on the Kunashiri and Etorofu islands off Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, despite a protest from Tokyo.

The two are among the four northwestern Pacific islands seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II and are claimed by Japan.

