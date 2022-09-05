Japan Confirms 68,043 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 68,043 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a decrease of about 28,000 from a week before.

There were 221 newly confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 across the country, while the number of severely ill patients fell by four from Sunday to 519.

In Tokyo, 7,296 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 2,584 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 34.7 pct to 12,286.1. There were 33 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of two from Sunday.

