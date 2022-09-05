Japan Contemplates Reopening Embassy in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda on Sunday finished his first stay in Kyiv since the Japanese embassy's functions were moved to a temporary office in Lviv, western Ukraine, in March, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The Japanese government will receive a report from Matsuda on the local situation in the Ukrainian capital and consider when it can reopen its embassy there.

During his stay from Aug. 22, the ambassador met with senior Ukrainian government officials including Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and had talks on Japan's support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

The Ukraine side expressed hopes for the reopening of the Japanese embassy, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Japan is the only Group of Seven member that is still suspending embassy operations in Kyiv, more than six months after Russia started invading Ukraine.

