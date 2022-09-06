Bookings for Japan Travel Surging in S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Major South Korean travel agency Hanatour Service Inc. has seen an influx of bookings for tours to Japan since Tokyo decided to ease COVID-19 testing requirements, the company said Monday.

On Aug. 24, the Japanese government announced that it will exempt those with three vaccinations from submitting polymerase chain reaction test results upon entry from Friday.

Japan will also start accepting group travelers not on guided tours.

Meanwhile, Seoul has already introduced exemptions for pre-arrival testing.

According to Hanatour, the average number of daily bookings in the week through Sunday jumped over five-fold from that in the two weeks prior.

