Japan Team Creates Cyborg Insect with Solar Cell

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese-led research team said Monday that it has created a wirelessly controlled cyborg insect by equipping a live insect with small electronic devices and a ultrathin solar cell.

Such cyborg insects could be used for long-time operations including search and rescue activities during disasters and surveys of hazardous areas.

Research is underway to realize cyborg insects that can operate in areas where people cannot enter. Developers face the challenge of reducing the sizes of devices, including a solar cell with enough output, and mounting them without hurting the motor functions of the insect.

Kenjiro Fukuda of Riken and other team members developed a precise 3D model of a Madagascar hissing cockroach 6-7 centimeters in size.

Using a 3D printer, the team created a soft backpack that fits the insect's round back and attached control equipment and a rechargeable battery to the backpack.

