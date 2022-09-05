Abe Funeral to Be Managed by Same Firm as Abe-Hosted Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The upcoming state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to be managed by the same firm as controversial cherry blossom-viewing parties hosted by Abe while he was in office, it was learned Monday.

Murayama Inc. was the only firm to bid for the state funeral, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno revealed at a press conference on the day.

Matsuno denied that before the bidding the government had prior consultations with the company, which won the deal for 176 million yen.

"We ordered necessary operations including (funeral) planning and staging, as well as venue management and security, for the safe and smooth holding of the event, which is expected to be attended by dignitaries from home and abroad," Matsuno said.

Murayama, based in Tokyo's Koto Ward, won contracts to handle prime minister-hosted cherry blossom parties from at least 2015 to 2019.

