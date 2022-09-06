Kishida Congratulates Britain's Next PM Truss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sent a congratulatory message to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for being elected as the new leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party to become the country's next prime minister.

In his message posted on Twitter on Monday, Kishida expressed his "heartfelt congratulations" to Truss over her victory in the party leadership contest to choose the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I have high expectations that you will lead the UK with strong leadership," Kishida also said. "It is my pleasure to collaborate closely with you to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific."

