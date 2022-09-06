Prince Hisahito Turns 16, Enjoying 1st Year of High School

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino, reached his 16th birthday on Tuesday, enjoying his first year in high school.

Prince Hisahito enrolled in the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in April after graduating from Ochanomizu University Junior High School.

The prince spent three years in the junior high school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the weeks before graduation, he joined various programs with school friends. He participated in a chorus competition for the first time, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Speaking to reporters when he attended the senior high school’s entrance ceremony in April, the prince expressed his eagerness to continue to pursue his interests while working hard at school.

At the senior high school, Prince Hisahito joined the badminton club after observing a number of clubs together with friends.

