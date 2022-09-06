Japan to Spend 1.66 B. Yen for Abe's State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it expects to spend a total of about 1.66 billion yen for the state funeral of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The total costs include some 800 million yen in security expenses, around 600 million yen for welcoming foreign dignitaries and about 10 million yen for leasing vehicles for Self-Defense Forces honor guards.

The government had already decided to spend about 250 million yen to lease a hall and set up a funeral venue. These expenses are also included in the total costs.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno unveiled the approximate total costs for the state funeral at the day's press conference. Previously, the government explained that it will announce the total costs after the funeral.

At the funeral, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make a commemorative speech as a representative of Abe's friends, according to the government. Suga served as chief cabinet secretary during Abe's second tenure as prime minister.

