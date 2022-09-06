Japan, India to Hold 2-Plus-2 Talks on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan and India will hold two-plus-two security talks among their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo on Thursday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

The ministers will discuss ways to promote the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative and expand Japan-India defense cooperation at the second such meeting between the two countries. The first Japan-India two-plus-two talks were held in November 2019.

At the upcoming meeting, the participants are also expected to confirm that cooperation under the Quad framework involving Japan, India, the United States and Australia will be made stronger.

The in-person meeting will be attended by Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada from Japan, and by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh from India.

