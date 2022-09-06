Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Served New Warrant over Bribery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors served a fresh arrest warrant Tuesday on Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive, for allegedly receiving bribes from Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468> over a Games sponsorship contract.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that Takahashi, 78, received about 76 million yen in bribes in return for serving as a mediator for Kadokawa to win the contract.

The prosecutors' office arrested Toshiyuki Yoshihara, a 64-year-old former senior managing director of Kadokawa, and Kyoji Maniwa, a 63-year-old former Kadokawa executive in charge of Tokyo Games-related business, on suspicion of bribing Takahashi.

Investigators from the prosecutors' office raided locations, including the home of Kadokawa Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa and the company's headquarters, both in Tokyo, in search for evidence.

Also arrested on suspicion of taking bribes was Kazumasa Fukami, a 73-year-old acquaintance of Takahashi who heads a consulting company.

