Japan to Cut COVID-19 Isolation Period to 7 Days

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will shorten the quarantine period for people with symptomatic COVID-19 to seven days from the current 10 days, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

The isolation period for those with asymptomatic COVID-19 will be cut to five days from the current seven days on condition that they test negative for the virus, Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

He also said that the government will ease COVID-19 reporting rules nationwide on Sept. 26, lifting requirements that hospitals report detailed information on all positive cases.

Prefectural governments are already allowed to adopt the relaxed rules if they want. But only a few have switched to the new rules so far.

While continuing to monitor the total number of daily new positive cases, the central government will limit the scope of cases requiring detailed reporting to those involving people aged 65 or over, people requiring hospitalization and treatment with COVID-19 drugs and pregnant women.

