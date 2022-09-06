Japan Confirms 112,198 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 112,198 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of about 40,000 from a week earlier.

There were 320 newly confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 across the country, while the number of patients with severe symptoms dropped by seven from Monday to 512.

In Tokyo, 9,486 new cases were confirmed, a decline of some 4,700 from a week before. Twenty-seven fatalities were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 34.5 pct to 11,610. The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from Monday to 32.

