Japan Seeking to Deepen Ties with Britain under Truss

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government expects to deepen its relations with Britain on the economic and security fronts following the inauguration of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday.

Tokyo believes that Truss will follow the policy of her predecessor, Boris Johnson, who increased vigilance against China and beefed up Britain's engagement in the Indo-Pacific region while he was in office.

"It is my pleasure to collaborate closely with you to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a congratulatory message to Truss on Twitter on Monday night, after she was elected new leader of the British Conservative Party.

Work is underway to arrange phone talks between Kishida and Truss early, informed sources said.

Under the Johnson administration, Japan and Britain strengthened security cooperation. Last year, the Japanese Air, Ground and Maritime Self-Defense Forces and the British carrier strike group led by the cutting-edge aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth conducted joint exercises off Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, apparently with in mind China, which has been increasing maritime activities. The British flattop then made its first port call in Japan.

