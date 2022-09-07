Mother of Japanese Abductee Frustrated over Lack of Progress

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Sakie Yokota, mother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted by North Korea in 1977, has expressed frustration over the lack of progress in bringing back her daughter and other kidnap victims two decades after a historic summit between Japan and North Korea.

"I have a lot of frustration that I cannot put into words," the 86-year-old mother told reporters in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Tuesday, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the summit between then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sept. 17, 2002.

At the meeting, the North Korean side admitted to abducting Japanese nationals. Then, five abductees, including Kaoru Hasuike, were returned to Japan in October the same year, but no more Japanese abduction victims have been brought back home since then.

Megumi was abducted near her home in the city of Niigata, central Japan, in November 1977 when she was 13. The North Korean side said at the 2002 summit that she had died, but Sakie appealed for her survival at a press conference at the time.

"I thought I would feel bad for the kids if I didn't say anything," Sakie recalled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]