Japan Eyes 50,000-Yen Aid for Low-Income Households

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering providing 50,000 yen in benefits to each low-income household to help cushion the impact of soaring prices, informed sources said Tuesday.

The government is expected to include the benefits in a package of additional measures it plans to hammer out Friday to combat soaring food and energy prices, the sources said.

The package is also expected to include an extension of subsidies provided to refineries to curb rising gasoline prices, currently set to expire at the end of this month, until the end of December, the sources said.

The additional measures are also likely to include an increase in local grants aimed at supporting poor people and keeping prices for imported wheat sold to millers unchanged beyond September, the sources said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]