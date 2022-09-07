Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Given Money via Acquaintance's Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--A consulting firm that allegedly received bribes from Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468> sent a large amount of money to Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive, informed sources said Wednesday.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office believes that the bribes, totaling some 76 million yen, were partly given to Takahashi.

Takahashi, 78, who was served a fresh warrant Tuesday on suspicion of receiving bribes from Kadokawa over a Tokyo Games sponsorship contract, owns a 20 pct equity stake in the consulting company headed by Kazumasa Fukami, a 73-year-old acquaintance of Takahashi.

Takahashi allegedly conspired with Fukami, who was arrested Tuesday for bribe-taking, to have Kadokawa pay some 76 million yen in return for responding to the publisher's request to support its bid to become a Tokyo Games sponsor.

The money, which the special squad regards as bribes, was put in a bank account of Fukami's company in the name of consultation fees between July 2019 and January 2021. The Tokyo Games were held in summer 2021 after a one-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]