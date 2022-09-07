Baseball Legend Nagashima Hospitalized for Brain Hemorrhage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima, 86, has been hospitalized, it was learned Wednesday.

He was transported to a hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday. There was bleeding in his brain, according to an official of the Yomiuri Giants, a Japanese professional baseball team. But as this was treated in the early stage, Nagashima's condition is not serious and he is conscious, the official said.

Nagashima is "not in a life-threatening situation," the official said, adding, "We have been informed by the doctor that it will take a few days before a (detailed) diagnosis is available."

Nagashima played for the Giants and served as its manager. After suffering a stroke in 2004, he recovered to the point of being able to appear in public after rehabilitation. Nagashima was hospitalized with gallstones in 2018, but has been in good health in recent years.

At the opening ceremony of last year's Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Nagashima served as a torchbearer with legendary home run hitter Sadaharu Oh, who played with Nagashima for the Giants, and former Giants slugger Hideki Matsui, who also played for U.S. major league teams including the New York Yankees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]