Japan Confirms 129,793 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 129,793 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a decrease of about 40,000 from a week before.

There were 247 new COVID-19 deaths reported across the country, while the number of severely ill patients dropped by 38 from Tuesday to 474.

In Tokyo, 13,568 new cases were confirmed, the first figure above 10,000 in four days but down by 1,860 from a week before, bringing the cumulative number to 3,005,029.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 29 in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infections declined 30.4 pct to 11,344.3. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by three from Tuesday to 29.

